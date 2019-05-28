Congratulations! Danish Akhtar set to become a dad

MUMBAI: Danish Akhtar is on cloud nine! The television actor is all set to become a dad.

Danish got married to his long-time girlfriend Nadia Sheikh on 26th January last year. The couple is expecting their first child.

The actor confirmed the news of his wife’s pregnancy to an entertainment portal and said that his wife’s due date is in January.

On the professional front, Danish is known for playing the role of Lord Hanuman in Siya Ram. He has a couple of projects in his kitty. He has Colors TV’s Shrimad Bhagavad, wherein he will again play the role of Lord Hanuman. He has also bagged Kannada film Kotigobba 3.