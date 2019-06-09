News

Congratulations: Erica Fernandes is Insta Queen of the Week!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Jun 2019 01:37 PM

MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes aka Prerna from Kasautii Zindagii Kay is one of the most loved actresses worldwide.

Talking about beauties from the telly world who rule our hearts, Erica’s name is bound to pop up. The gorgeous actress is quite a known face and was much loved for her stint in Sony TV’s Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi opposite Shaheer Sheikh.

Erica is now making millions of heads turn with her beauty and acting skills as she plays the role of Prerna Bajaj in Star Plus’ remake of Kasautii Zindagii Kay opposite Parth Samthaan.

She also has a YouTube channel where she uploads videos related to makeup and skincare. Erica enjoys a great fan following, and even though the tinsel town beauty has hectic work schedules, she still manages to stay in touch with her fans.

With more than 150K likes and 300 comments on her posts, we crown Erica Fernandes Insta Queen of the Week!

Take a look at the posts shared by Erica!

