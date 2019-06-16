CONGRATULATIONS: Karan Wahi is INSTA King of the Week!

This week's Insta king stole the hearts of the audience as the popular Ranveer Sisodia in Star One’s REMIX. Karan Wahi was also seen wooing his charm as Dr. Siddhant Modi in Dill Mill Gayee alongside biggies like Jennifer Winget, Karan Singh Grover, and Sehban Azim.The show helped increase his fan following and female fan crushes. Karan is a globetrotter who loves to explore new places every now and then. Karan made his Bollywood debut in a supporting role with Habib Faisal's romantic comedy Daawat-e-Ishq in 2014 with Ranveer Singh and Parineeti Chopra.The lad has been a part of reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, where the fans simply loved his this courageous side, and has anchored Entertainment Ki Raat and India's Next Superstar in 2018 alongside Rithvik Dhanjani.He is a fitness freak who loves to work on his body and maintains a set gym routine.His posts have 110K likes and almost 170 comments. We thus crown him Insta King of the Week.Currently, Karan Wahi’s Instagram handle is filled with Asha, Ritwik, and his pictures while the trio enjoys a relaxing vacation in London.Here's a sneak peek into his Instagram profile.