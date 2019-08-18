Congratulations: Kaveri Priyam is Insta Queen of the Week!

MUMBAI: This week's Insta Queen is indeed blessed with features to die for.

Currently wooing the audience with her stint in Star Plus’ popular daily Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Kaveri Priyam loves to flaunt her style statement at every given chance.

Kaveri aka Kuhu from YRHPK is paired opposite the charming Ritvik Arora in the show and has been a part of well-known shows like Pardes Mein Hai Meraa Dil and Naagin 2. The beauty has also been a part of a movie named Tishnagi.

The diva loves staying in touch with her fans and is one of the most chirpiest actors to have a conversation with. She will make you fall in love with her happy-go-lucky attitude.

Her posts on Instagram have garnered her 20K likes and 100 comments, and we crown her as Insta Queen of the Week.

Here’s a sneak peak into her Instagram account!