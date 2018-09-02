News

Congratulations: Kunal Karan Kapoor is INSTA King of the Week!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
02 Sep 2018 01:02 PM

MUMBAI: Kunal Karan Kapoor’s blood flows full with copious talent! He is one of the actors known for his acting mettle and good looks. He continues to astound the audience with his versatile prowess.

Kunal, who shot to fame with Remix, is a household name now. His last stint on TV was with Woh Apna Sa.

Along with being a great actor, he is known to be a wonderful photographer. Kunal has been on holiday mode and shared a few scenic pictures on his Instagram account.

There is no doubt why we have chosen him as Insta King of the Week!

Check out his posts below!

past seven days