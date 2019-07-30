Congratulations: Monalisa starrer Nazar completes a year

MUMBAI: Nazar has successfully managed to make an audience for itself who enjoy watching the show. Now, the popular supernatural thriller has reached a milestone. It has completed a year.

The TV series features Harsh Rajput and Niyati Fatnani in the lead roles. Monalisa plays the role of Daayan Mohana in the show. Sreejita De, Ritu Chaudhary, Sumta Kaul and others also play a vital role in the show.

Nazar completed a year on 30 July 2019. To mark the achievement, Monalisa took to social media and posted a picture of hers from the show and thanked fans for their love. She shared a few pictures from the sets of the show and captioned it as, "Happy Birthday #nazar .... The beautiful And best journey ever... Thank you friends for all The Love n Support.... #oneyearofnazar #gratitude #blessed."

Producer of the show Gul Khan also shared a video of child artist Kiara Bhanushali, who plays the role of Aditya aka Munna. In the video, the little one can be seen dancing and enjoying as Nazar completed a year.

Gul’s caption read, "This is serious stuff! Rasgulla celebrating 1 year of Nazar! @kiara_bhanushali8 #nazar".