Congratulations: Mrunal Thakur is INSTA Queen of the Week!

07 Jul 2019 02:08 PM

MUMBAI: Much appreciated for her stint in her debut movie Love Sonia, Mrunal Thakur is a queen in true sense. The beauty is quite a known face in the television world and is popular for her role in Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya as Bulbul alongside prominent faces like Shabir Ahluwallia, Sriti Jha, and Arjit Taneja.

Mrunal is all set to make her big Bollywood debut alongside the charming Hrithik Roshan in his upcoming movie Super 30.

The audience is excited to see the beauty in her Bollywood debut movie.

Her posts have got her 80K likes and nearly 100 comments, and we crown her Insta Queen of the Week.

We wish Mrunal good luck for her Bollywood debut. Have a look at a few of her posts! 

