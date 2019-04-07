News

Congratulations: Nakuul Mehta is INSTA King of the Week!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Apr 2019 02:34 PM

MUMBAI: It wouldn’t be incorrect to call this week’s Insta King a love guru and a charmer. Famous for his role in Star Plus’ Ishqbaaaz as Shivaay Singh Oberoi, Nakuul Mehta has time and again managed to set the hotness meter soaring.

Be it with unbeatable charm or his stupendous acting skills, Nakuul manages to make millions of heads turn. Not only is he a great actor, Nakuul is also a superb host. The lad was quite admired for his role in Sta Plus’ Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara opposite Disha Parmar.

Even though the actor is quite tied up, Nakuul loves staying in touch with his fans and audience.

Almost all his posts have got him more than 120K likes and nearly 200 comments. We crown him INSTA King of the Week.

Take a look at the posts from his Instagram handle!

