Congratulations: Pooja Banerjee is INSTA Queen of the Week!

MUMBAI: This week’s INSTA queen is a stunning beauty inside out. Currently known for her stint in Star Plus’ reboot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Pooja Banerjee is adored by her fans.

The stunner is one of the prettiest Bengali actresses we have seen on our television screens. She was applauded for her role in Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai as Bani and is indeed blessed with features to die for.

Best known as Rewa Mathur from Channel V’s Swim Team, Pooja has been a part of a handful of television shows like Chandra Nandini, Nagarjun, The Adventures of Hatim, and Dil Hi Toh Hai.

The stunning diva is a social butterfly and loves sharing a piece of her life every now and then with her fans. She is quite active on social media and manages to explore new places in her free time.

Her posts have got her more than 80K likes and 170 comments. We crown her INSTA Queen of the Week.

Check out a few posts shared by the beauty!