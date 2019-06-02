Congratulations: Ravi Dubey is INSTA King of the Week!

MUMBAI: Having enchanted the audience with his unparalleled acting chops right from his debut with DD National's Stree... Teri Kahaani to acting in shows like Jamai Raja and winning the hearts of the masses, Ravi Dubey is one of the most versatile and knowledgeable actors in the industry.



Making our hearts do major somersaults with his charm and looks, Ravi is also a motivational speakers at TED Talks, wherein the actor has proved to be a guide for many.



The handsome man became a household name through Sony’s daily Saas Bina Sasural opposite Aishwarya Sakhuja and Zee TV’s show Jamai Raja opposite Nia Sharma. Undoubtedly, Ravi is multifaceted. He even participated in the fifth season of Star Plus' reality show Nach Baliye and Nach Baliye Shriman vs Shrimati along with Sargun Mehta.

He is also one of the most loved hosts on the television screens, and fans simply love him for his spontaneous nature and conduct towards his audience and co-stars.

He has 150K likes and 300 comments on all his posts, and we crown Ravi Dubey as INSTA King of the Week.

Take a sneak peek into the charmer's Insta profile!