Congratulations: Reem Shaikh is Insta Queen of the Week!

MUMBAI: Another week has gone by, and we are back to crown yet another telly town diva as Insta Queen.

The gorgeous Reem Shaikh is currently seen in Zee TV’s Tujhse Hai Raabta opposite the handsome Sehban Azim. Reem has done a handful of cameos and guest appearances in shows and bagged her first film Gul Makai in 2017.

Fans simply adore her for her style statement and a innocence. Reem was also a part of Colors' popular show Tu Aashiqui as Sanaya Seth. The audience loves Reem’s stint Zee TV’s Tujhse Hai Raabta, where she aces Kalyani Malhar’s character.

Reem loves staying in touch with her fans, her posts have got her nearly 110K likes and almost 100 comments. We crown her INSTA Queen of the Week!

Here’s a glimpse at Reem’s Instagram handle!