Congratulations: Shvin Narang is INSTA King of the Week!

07 Jul 2019 01:00 PM

MUMBAI: Popular for his stint as Ranvijay Singh in Star Plus’ Ek Veer Ardaas...Veera Ki, Shivin Narang is ruling the hearts of his fans. 

The actor made his acting debut with Channel V’s Suvreen Guggal - Topper Of The Year as Yuvraj Singh opposite his now best buddy Smriti Kalra.

Currently, the chap is seen spreading love on Colors by acing his role as Jai Mittal in Sphere Origins’ Internet Wala Love opposite the stunning Tunisha Sharma. 

Even though the actor is caught up amidst hectic schedules, Shivin still manages to stay in touch with his fans. His fans love not only his acting but also his style statements.

His posts have got him 60K likes and nearly 100 comments, and we crown him as Insta King of the Week. 

Take a look at some of the posts from his Instagram handle!

