Congratulations: Siddharth Gupta is the INSTA KING of the week!

MUMBAI: Charming, handsome, charismatic, stunner, and many more adjectives will seem apt to describe Siddharth Gupta.

The actor made his debut in Ekta Kapoor’s feature film, Kuku Mathur Ki Jhand Hop Gayi as the lead Kuku Mathur and has also hosted MTV Jhand Hogi Sabki in the past. The actor loves staying fit and He has also hosted episodic show Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya as a host alongside the gorgeous Niti Taylor.



The lad is quite active on social media and is well known for his role as Rahul in web series Ragini MMS: Returns. Recently Siddharth was seen in Dhawani Bhanushali’s song Vaaste where the actor dressed to impress.



The song was much appreciated by Siddharth’s fans and they couldn’t seem to stop praising him and Dhvani Bhanushali for the soulful number.

He follows a strict diet regime and that is one of the reasons we admire him.



Being active on social media, most of his Instagram posts have got him more than 130K Likes and nearly 300 Comments, crowning him as the INSTA King for the week.



Have a glimpse at few of his posts from his Instagram handle!