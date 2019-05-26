Congratulations: Sumedh Mudgalkar is INSTA King of the Week!

MUMBAI: As we wrap up another eventful week, we have a telly town charmer to crown as INSTA King of the Week.

The handsome Sumedh Mudgalkar has indeed taken his audience back into the time of Gods and Goddess with his stint in popular daily RadhaKrishn as Lord Krishn opposite the gorgeous Mallika Singh.

The actor has been a part of shows like Ashoka (Colors), Dil Dosti Dance (Channel V), and Dance India Dance (Zee TV) and has been enjoying a massive fan following due to his current role as Krishn.

He is currently shooting for the show in Umbergaon, Gujarat, and is packed with hectic work timings but still manages to stay in touch with his fans and followers.

All his posts have got him more than 150K likes and nearly 200 Comments .

With a charm to die for and a loyal fan following who simply love what the actor shares on his social media handle, we crown Sumedh Mudgalkar as INSTA King of the Week.

Take a look at some of the posts from his Instagram handle!