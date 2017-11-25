Hot Downloads

Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal
Vinny Arora
Vinny Arora
Vidya Balan
Vidya Balan
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi
Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson
Shivin Narang
Shivin Narang
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Priyal Gor
Priyal Gor

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

quickie
I used to like Jennifer Winget: Rahul Sharma

I used to like Jennifer Winget: Rahul Sharma

more quickie Click Here

poll

Bigg Boss 11: Whom do you support?

Bigg Boss 11: Whom do you support?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Content on TV still regressive: Niki Aneja Walia

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Nov 2017 05:55 PM

Actress Niki Aneja Walia says content on the small screen is still not progressive.

"Don't think the content (on the small screen) has got progressive at all. In 'Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara', it's nothing but progressive... I have not been watching much but my in-laws and cousins do," Niki told IANS.

The actress, who features in the Star Plus' show "Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara", says that the content is nothing but regressive on the small screen.

"Every time I have bothered to take the time out and sit in front of the television I still see one reaction five times, I still see people sleeping with jewellery on... I still see people turning into flies and bugs... That is nothing but regressive," She added.

Tags > Niki Aneja Walia, Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara, Star Plus,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top