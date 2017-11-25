Content on TV still regressive: Niki Aneja Walia

Actress Niki Aneja Walia says content on the small screen is still not progressive.

"Don't think the content (on the small screen) has got progressive at all. In 'Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara', it's nothing but progressive... I have not been watching much but my in-laws and cousins do," Niki told IANS.

The actress, who features in the Star Plus' show "Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara", says that the content is nothing but regressive on the small screen.

"Every time I have bothered to take the time out and sit in front of the television I still see one reaction five times, I still see people sleeping with jewellery on... I still see people turning into flies and bugs... That is nothing but regressive," She added.