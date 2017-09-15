Colors' Khatron Ke Khiladi – one of the most popular reality shows on TV is speeding towards the Grand Finale. Over the last few weeks, contestants have overcome their inhibitions and faced their fears under the scrutiny of taskmaster, Rohit Shetty. With the grand finale right around the corner, viewers are in for an exhilarating ride as the contestants will face some gruesome challenges to be able to win the ticket to the Grand finale.

In this episode, Shantanu, Nia and Ravi will attempt a very notorious stunt that has never been completed by anyone in the history of the show. The Khiladi’s have to build a bridge between two buildings on the 19th floor using two planks. Sounds exciting?

Well, it doesn’t stop there! The Khiladi’s will be put in a ‘Chakravyu’ when Rohit will tell them to select the top three performers among themselves; and thus, will unfold an altercation as Hina Khan will express her views about Nia Sharma’s ranking; and the two will partake in a grueling war of words! Bringing in an element of comedy, Rithvik and Ravi will mimic prominent personalities. But the twist will come in when Rohit Shetty will share his disappointment in Lopa. The daring contestants will also perform a fun based stunt where the ticket to the Grand Finale will be placed in a room.

So, watch the episode to find out what is stopping them from getting the ticket to the Finale.