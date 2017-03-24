Contiloe to bring show based on the tales of Tenali Raman

After bringing a bouquet of shows on TV, Contiloe is currently busy working on its new project.

The production house helmed by Abhimanyu Singh has churned some great TV shows like Maharana Pratap, Jhansi Ki Rani, Adaalat, Veer Shivaji, Mahabali Hanuman amongst others.

As per our sources, the makers are gearing up to bring a new project which will be based on the famous poet Tenali Raman.

Viewers have enjoyed watching ‘The Adventures of Tenali Raman’ on Cartoon Network, and now can now gear up to see his stories again come alive on the small screen.

As we all know, Tenali Raman was a Telugu poet, who hailed from Andhra Pradesh region, known for his wit and humour.

We have heard that the makers have pitched the show to SAB TV.

Currently, the production house is looking out for suitable faces for the show and if things fall in place, the drama will air post IPL.

We dropped a message to Producer Abhimanyu Singh, but he did not reply till the time we filed the article.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!