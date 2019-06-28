Is CONTROVERSY the flavour of Nach Baliye Season 9?

MUMBAI: Television has experienced a welcome change where not only daily soaps give a high to the audience but talent-based reality shows too. Among the stunt based, singing, and other recognizable talent shows, the one that has certainly made a place in the hearts of the audience is dancing reality shows.



Almost every year, there are innumerable contestants participating in shows to taste success and make such television shows a stepping stone in their career. The shows are placed on the weekend, and the audience enjoys watching them. The number of seasons that these dance shows enjoy is evidence of their increasing popularity!



Talking about dance, one of the most anticipated shows this year is Nach Baliye, which is all set to return on television with the 9th season!



The celebrity couple based show has witnessed many popular faces shake their leg in the likes of Shweta Tiwari, Karishma Tanna, Asha Negi, Debina Bonerjee, Gurmeet Choudhary, and Jay Soni. The upcoming season of the show is touted to go on-air from 20th July, and the buzz is that Jennifer Winget and Sunil Grover will host the show. There is also speculation that Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, who won the last season with husband Vivek Dahiya, will be hosting the grand premiere of the show.



Now reality shows are not purely talent. There is a fine balance of humour, drama, and mild controversies that make the show all the more interesting. This season will see ex-couples as participants in the show, and we wonder if controversy is the flavour of the season, given that it would be a reunion of the exes!



What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comments section below!