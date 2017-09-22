First let’s clap and wish Ridhi a very happy birthday!

The lady with charm and class Ridhi Dogra is getting more beautiful with each passing year. Today (22 September) happens to be Riddhi's birthday and we can’t stop wishing her.

In a chat with TellyChakkar.com, Ridhi shared, “It is a working birthday for me. My close friends from industry namely Asha, Sanaya, Rithvik and others surprised me last night. Yesterday happened to be my brother Akshay’s birthday so we kind of celebrated it together. We might go out for dinner in the evening.”

When asked her how she feels on growing older, she replied, “I don’t believe in the concept of age and numbers. I have become more lively and bubbly than ever. I am more of a chilled out person now. I think, age should not restrict you. I don’t celebrate it because it is my birthday but I am grateful to be blessed with such a beautiful life.”

Any wish that she wants to get fulfilled, she quipped, “I am very grateful to the almighty for whatever I am given. I just want to make myself stronger and explore new things in life.”

Any gift she wants to present herself? “I want to travel extensively and watch lots of movies this year.”