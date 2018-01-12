In a conversation with Shabbir and Sriti on completing Kumkum Bhagya’s 1000 episodes

In today’s time when shows are going off air in a short span of time, Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya is ruling the roost for quite a few years now. The daily which is produced by TV czarina Ekta Kapoor under her banner Balaji Telefilms, recently made a mark by completing 1000 glorious episodes.

The channel and the team of Kumkum Bhagya is still in a celebration mood and will soon have 1000 episodes completion special for its ardent viewers on Zee TV.

It will be a four-hour special marathon episode on 15 January starting 6.30pm with all of Zee TV’s lead protagonists coming together to be a part of Rockstar Abhi’s (Shabbir) concert. While Piyaa Albela leads Akshay Mhatre-Sheen Dass and Zindagi Ki Mehek stars Samiksha Jaiswal-Karan Vohra will present a romantic act to express their love for their partners. There will also be girls versus boys dance off between the actors.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the Kumkum Bhagya leads Shabbir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha who were busy shooting for this special episode. The duo looked completely dreamy and one couldn’t take off their eyes from them.

In a chat with us, the ‘suited-up’ Shabbir willingly shared, “We are extremely happy on completing 1000 episodes. Thank you to all the Zee actors for taking out the time to join us in our celebration. The special episode will be full of madness and viewers will definitely rejoice watching it. The journey till now has been delightful. The positivity in our sets motivates us to shoot every day. We all inspire each other and the fun quotient is always alive.”

When asked him if he anytime thought that the show is getting monotonous, he replied, “Sometimes you do feel that particular scene wasn’t required but all minds don’t think alike, so it is part and parcel of life.”

Also, is Shabbir happy with the spin-off Kundali Bhagya working better than Kumkum Bhagya, “We are happy to air from 9 to 10 pm and we wish to take away 10.30 timeslot as well and create another Bhagya” Shabbir said laughingly.

Agreeing Shabbir, Sriti added, “It is in a way blessing to us as it is our sister show. It is overwhelming to have so much of love from viewers for all of us.”

Sriti, who was looking nothing less than a Disney princess in her yellow gown, added, “I would like to thank the entire Zee family for coming together and being part of our celebration. We are having a gala time shooting for this special episode. My gown for this sequence is inspired from Emma Watson, which she had worn in her film Beauty and the Beast.”

Many congratulations to the entire team of Kumkum Bhagya!