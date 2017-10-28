Colors’ hit reality show, Bigg Boss saw Priyank Sharma’s re-entry in the glass-walled house yesterday (27 October). The Splitsvilla lad’s existence was negligible in a matter of a few hours post his entry and since then, Priyank has been seen playing tricks with his fellow housemates.

Yesterday’s episode saw Priyank in a tiff with Sapna and Arshi where he helped Sapna by offering her a suggestion. However, the squabble reached its utmost level when Priyank spoke about Arshi’s alleged Pune kaand controversy!

And then came the moment when the drama queen, who is known to create ruckus inside the house, broke down for the very first time.

Arshi was also heard saying that her parents will disown her if anything of her past is brought back.

Now, controversies and gossips are definitely very exciting and we’re sure that just like us, the viewers would also be intrigued to know the details of the ‘Pune kaand’ controversy.

So here it goes – the controversy is all about Arshi’s involvement in a high profile sex racket.

OMG!

It happened in the year October 2016, when the Pune police raided her apartment, Aurora Towers on 25 October. Her manager, Vipula Dahal was tagged as her pimp who brought her to Pune for flesh trade.

In an interview with a leading media, Arshi claimed, “I had put up at a hotel in Pune as I had an event there. It was around 12:45 am that 10 Crime Branch officers came to arrest me because I am a Pakistani Muslim. There took away all my ID proof and documents. Senior Inspector, Sandeep Patil was unaware of the fact that I had switched on the recorder of one of my phones. They made a sexual demand of Rs 15 lakhs from me.”

Her publicist also claimed that another cop asked her for sexual favours.

Post these allegations, Deputy Commissioner of police (Crime Branch), P R Patil - the official spokesperson for Pune police, said, “We have ample evidence to show that the model was there for the flesh trade. There are telephone conversations between her and the agent, which have been recorded, wherein they are discussing charges, what to do and what not to do with the client. We have also video recorded the room where the trap was laid in the presence of women police officers. So, it is a baseless allegation by the model that money or sexual favours were demanded from her. It is nothing but an afterthought.”

Arshi has been giving media bytes about her scandal. However, in the house, the reason behind her fear is still unanswerable. All we can say is good or dirty, Priyank has indeed played a masterstroke!