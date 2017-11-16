Laksh Lalwani, who is currently shooting for TV show "Porus" in Umbergaon, Gujarat, is facing problems with his heavy costumes while filming war scenes.

The war sequences required a lot of energy and stunts, including horse riding and sword fighting. Laksh's costumes weigh around 16 to 18 kg, and are laced with several ancient jewellery pieces.

"For the war sequences, I have to wear costumes weighing 16 to 18 kgs laced with a lot of jewellery. So, initially it was really challenging to maintain a certain body language for the action sequences while wearing the costumes," Laksh said in a statement.

"I had to work a lot to get it right and to satisfy myself as an artist and everyone involved in the making of ‘Porus'. So, a lot of effort is going into rehearsing as we want to not only portray the action sequences effectively but also maintain an authentic look for India's greatest defender Porus," he added.

"Porus" will soon be aired on Sony Entertainment Television.

(Source: IANS)