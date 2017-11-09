New couple alert!

Girls who have been drooling over Paras Kalnawat’s good looks can get some tissue papers to wipe your tears.

The smart and suave Paras, who is playing the lead role in Star Plus’ Meri Durga, has found princess of his life. The actor is bitten by the love bug.

And guess what? He has found ‘love’ in his co-star Urfi Javed.

Today, it happens to be Paras’ birthday and his beloved Urfi surprised him by decorating his house with light and balloons.

Confirming the news, Urfi shared, “It has been three months that we are dating. Paras and I are very different persons. He is vegetarian and I am non-vegetarian. I like to party wherein he doesn’t like to socialise more. We are perfect example of the phrase "opposite attracts." Just because, Paras doesn’t like to party we will spend a quiet birthday.”

There’s wishing Paras a very happy birthday and may you both have a great life ahead!