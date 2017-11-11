Love is, by far, the most beautiful, exhilarating and mind-blowing emotion we can experience!

The hot and handsome Ashish Kapoor, who charms the masses as a rich business tycoon Samar in Woh Apna Sa on Zee TV, is not only blooming in his career but enjoying a blissful personal life as well. What makes us say so?

Well, this year (2017) has been lucky for Ashish as he has found the love of his life in Ilda Kroni. The lady is a Greek beauty and the love birds have been dating from the past 6 months.

To know more about their love affair, we contacted Ashish who happily confirmed the dating news and chirped, “Yes. Ilda and I are in love. We developed feelings for each other when we met through a common friend in Delhi, which also happens to be my hometown. It has been six months that we are seeing each other. Ilda is the sweetest and most down to earth person I have ever met. She’s a brilliant cook and a wise man said that a way to a man’s heart is through his stomach, so I guess she took the right road (smiles).

On his marriage plans, Ashish shared, “It feels great to fall in love after a long time. It’s too early to talk about marriage.”

We wish the much in love couple loads of happiness in their new phase!