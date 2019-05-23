Court finds it hard to believe the accusation against Karan Oberoi

MUMBAI: Singer and television actor Karan Oberoi was accused of rape, but a Sessions Court in Mumbai finds it difficult to believe the story of the complainant. It held that it is 'difficult to believe the initial story of rape.’

A woman had accused Karan of spiking her drink and raping her as well as filming her and then further using the footage to blackmail her and extort money. According to the lady, he did all this under the pretext of marrying her, but the court found it hard to believe her statement.

According to a report in Times of India, the court order stated, "The story in respect of sexual intercourse by administration of intoxicating substance is difficult to believe for the reason that the informant is said to have left for her house soon after the incident. The story in respect of extortion under intimidation to make the video go viral is also difficult to believe looking to the fact that the informant continued to give gifts to the applicant from time to time and also looking into the WhatsApp messages showing their continuous cordial relationship.”

Additional sessions Judge S U Baghele, in a seven-page order, stated, “The perusal of WhatsApp messages on record reveal they went to the extent of chatting in obscene language. It is also seen they had developed intimacy. However, there is no message to the extent that the actor had promised to marry her.”

Therefore, the judge concluded by saying, "In that view of the matter though, this court, prima facie, finds it difficult to believe the initial story of rape."