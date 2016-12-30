Courtroom drama to spice up Bigg Boss 10

Last night amid all the drama between Rohan Mehra and Om Swami, Manveer was declared as the new captain of Bigg Boss 10 (Colors and Endemol).



Bigg Boss will further introduce a new task, Manveer Ki Adaalat for the inmates.



As per the task, Gaurav and Om Swami will get a chance to come out of the jail after presenting their case in the court. Manveer will be the judge, while Rohan will be appointed Gaurav’s advocate, Manu will fight for Swami Om.





The advocates will have to justify their clients and convince Manveer to release them from the jail. The final decision will lie with the judge who would hear both parties before giving a verdict.



Rohan, being Gaurav’s advocate, will discuss about Gaurav and Swami Om’s fight and defend him for taking a right stand. On the other hand, Manu will defend Swami Om by pointing out that Rohan inappropriately attacked an old person and hence, Swami should not to be blamed for his act.



Rohan will also talk about the igloo task and how Swami Om tried to strangle Rohan in order to make Manveer or Manu win.



Manu, on the other hand will face flak by telling Bani that she over reacted on Om Swami’s comment on her mother.



Who will manage to win this courtroom task?



