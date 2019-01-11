Crazy Stunts loads of Pranks and plenty of drama! it’s all happening on the new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 on COLORS

MUMBAI: The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi is into its second week and its getting more intense with every passing moment. Every stunIt is designed in such a way that is challenging the physical and mental determination of the contestants who are braving the tough stunts along with the weather conditions in Argentina.

In the upcoming episodes, the viewers will witness a different version of Bharti Singh, who comes up with some desi formulas to overcome her fears before performing a stunt. From performing an Aarti at the stunt arena to making Harsh wear objects like Nazarbattu, Horseshoe to wade off negativity, this khiladibiwi will be seen leaving no stones unturned to give the couples best to the show. The couple will also get hit by a surprise when a toddlercrawls into their rooms making Bharati suspect Harsh of being romantically involved with another woman.

Rohit’s’ pranks only get better with every season and this time his first victim will be Aditya who will be seen fighting his biggest fear of heights. He will overcome his fears by singing a high-pitched song only to realise that all the contestants and crew had left him stranded on the high pole. Aly Goni will be on the receiving end this weekend as Chota Chatri will throw pancakes on his face whenever Aly will fail the friendship test with Jasmine. This will happen when Rohit will put Aly in the spot to know if he knows various facts about Jasmine.

Adrenalinel rush, high voltage drama, mind blowing stunts and loads of entertainment is what this weekend will be all about on Khatron KeKhiladi Season 9.