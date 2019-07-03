News

Creative differences lead to change of director in ZEE5’s Ishq Aaj Kal

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
03 Jul 2019 07:53 PM

MUMBAI: With the digital world blooming, Creative Eye is set to bring their first web-series titled Ishq Aaj Kal, which is a spin-off of Zee TV’s popular show Ishq Subhan Allah. The romantic thriller is set to premiere on 4th July.

TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting exclusively about the series and its stellar star cast comprising Ankita Sharma, Angad Hasija, Paras Kalnawat, Kavita Ghai, Roshmita Banik, Shagun Sharma, and Rajesh Khera, amongst others.

Now, as per the latest update, TellyChakkar has learned that there is a change in the director due to creative differences.

The series was initially directed by Nitesh Singh, who has directed Colors’ Tantra and Eros Now’s Investigation and Sheela. The makers have now brought Rohit Dwivedi on board. Rohit has directed shows like Rab Se Sohna Isshq, Jamai Raja, and Yahan Mein Ghar Ghar Kheli.

The makers at Creative Eye confirmed the news of replacement owing creative differences.

When we reached out to Nitesh, he shared, 'Yes, I am no longer associated with the show. I had informed them beforehand about quitting. Due to creative differences, I decided to leave the show. Basically, the series had more of a daily treatment, and I had taken the project thinking of it as a series. But there is no bad blood, and the reason to quit was avoid any kind of animosity.'

We wish the entire team of Ishq Aaj Kal good luck!

Tags > Ishq Aaj Kal, ZEE5, web-series, TellyChakkar, Rab Se Sohna Isshq, Jamai Raja, Yahan Mein Ghar Ghar Kheli, Colors tv, Tantra,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Vinny Arora
Vinny Arora
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam
Parineeti Chopra
Parineeti Chopra
Rajshree Thakur
Rajshree Thakur
Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Akanksha Juneja
Akanksha Juneja
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh

past seven days