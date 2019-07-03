Creative differences lead to change of director in ZEE5’s Ishq Aaj Kal

MUMBAI: With the digital world blooming, Creative Eye is set to bring their first web-series titled Ishq Aaj Kal, which is a spin-off of Zee TV’s popular show Ishq Subhan Allah. The romantic thriller is set to premiere on 4th July.

TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting exclusively about the series and its stellar star cast comprising Ankita Sharma, Angad Hasija, Paras Kalnawat, Kavita Ghai, Roshmita Banik, Shagun Sharma, and Rajesh Khera, amongst others.

Now, as per the latest update, TellyChakkar has learned that there is a change in the director due to creative differences.

The series was initially directed by Nitesh Singh, who has directed Colors’ Tantra and Eros Now’s Investigation and Sheela. The makers have now brought Rohit Dwivedi on board. Rohit has directed shows like Rab Se Sohna Isshq, Jamai Raja, and Yahan Mein Ghar Ghar Kheli.

The makers at Creative Eye confirmed the news of replacement owing creative differences.

When we reached out to Nitesh, he shared, 'Yes, I am no longer associated with the show. I had informed them beforehand about quitting. Due to creative differences, I decided to leave the show. Basically, the series had more of a daily treatment, and I had taken the project thinking of it as a series. But there is no bad blood, and the reason to quit was avoid any kind of animosity.'

We wish the entire team of Ishq Aaj Kal good luck!