Begin your weekend by reading this exclusive news from TellyChakkar’s desk!

Zee TV will ring in the new year with a big bang! Why do we say so?

Well, the GEC is set to roll out four new shows. We have already reported about the channel launching a soap produced Creative Eye on the concept of 'triple talaq.'

Triple talaq is one of most controversial and discussed topics this year and it is definitely a bold move by the makers and the channel to bring such a controversial topic on television.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that Ishq Ka Rang Safed and Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani fame, Eisha Singh is in talks for the project.

According to our sources, the show will be based against the backdrop of Lucknow and with a love triangle as its core concept.

Eisha shared, “Yes, I have been approached but nothing is finalised as yet.”

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!