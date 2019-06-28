News

Creative producer Mahesh S Pujari takes the musical route with Shahjahaan!

28 Jun 2019 06:32 PM

MUMBAI: Creative producer Mahesh S Pujari is a known name in the entertainment circuit.

Having worked on some quality content-based shows like Ek Deewangi Aise Bhi and web series Single City Girls with Tony Kakkar, Neha Kakka, and Mukti Mohan, he is one of the most talented names the industry can boast of.

Recently, Mahesh associated with music director and composer Prateek Gandhi for a music video titled Shahjahaan, which features Ieshaan Sehgaal and Ena Mikincic. The song is choreographed by Gang 13, and Mahesh is the creative producer.

Prateek has a good mix of movies and the World Cup anthem song for Star Sports to his credit. The song is sung by Ajay Bhattar and is directed by Dhruwal Patel. 

Check the video below.

Share your thoughts on the video in the comments section below! 

