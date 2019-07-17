Crisscross actress Priyanka Sarkar ecstatic to kickstart THIS project

MUMBAI: Bengali actress Priyanka Sarkar, who is known for Bengali films like Crisscross, Cockpit, and Chaya O Chobi, is geared up for her new project. She is playing the protagonist in Debarati Gupta’s directorial Filter Coffee and Liquor Cha.
The actress is an active social media user and regularly updates her fans and followers about her whereabouts. Today also, she took to her social media handle to talk about her new project. She wrote on Twitter that a new beginning unfolds. She mentioned that her next on ZEE5 is Filter Coffee and Liquor Cha and that shooting is in progress.
Check out her post here.
And a new beginning unfolds..#FilterCoffeeLiquorCha, my next on @ZEE5Premium. #ShootinProgress@ZEE5India #Zee5Premium @DebaratiGupta @nideascreations pic.twitter.com/KxcMeVK2x6— Priyanka Sarkar (@PriyankaSarkarB) July 17, 2019
Going through the Alphabets of friendship with the coolest Director @talkmainak. #Bornoporichoy #Promotions #Releasing26thJuly@SVFsocial pic.twitter.com/7AajDZJlxM— Priyanka Sarkar (@PriyankaSarkarB) July 16, 2019
