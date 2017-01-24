Cruelty on Chakor; Sooraj’s reaction to shock Kamal in Colors’ Udann

Colors’ popular show Udann (Guruodev Bhalla and Dhaval Gada) will see Kamal Narayan (Sai Ballal) get into the defensive mode for the first time, upon seeing Sooraj’s (Vijayendra Kumeria) aggressive reaction in order to save Chakor (Meera Deosthale).

Earlier, Tellychakkar.com reported about Sooraj becoming the angry young man and breaking the clutches that hold him to the pillar in order to protect Chakor.

We now have more on the spectacular sequence which will push Kamal behind in his mission.

As earlier told, Chakor will be humiliated by Kamal’s men. But the shocking and severe punishment she will receive will be of Kamal’s men throwing buckets of water on Chakor, saying that if she would drink the water in plentiful, her husband Sooraj’s thirst will be quenched through sheer love.

As per sources, “Chakor will go through the cruel and violent act wherein many buckets of water will be fiercely thrown at her with the goons holding her hand. Seeing this, Sooraj will break the chains and save Chakor and protect her.”

Seeing the hunger-stricken and weak Sooraj do this courageous act for Chakor, Kamal will be shocked and for the first time, he will realize that Sooraj has changed for the good and that the young man has in fact become more fearless in love for Chakor.

Will Kamal change his strategies after this development?

We buzzed Sai Ballal and Vijayendra, but did not get to them.

