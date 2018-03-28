Daadi to expose Naira’s secret in front of everyone in Yeh Rishta

Mumbai: The popular daily Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which airs on Star Plus, is soon going to witness heavy voltage drama in its upcoming episode.

The viewers would already know that Daadi is aware of the secret that Naira (Shivangi Joshi) cannot become a mother. In fact, Daadi had locked herself in a room during the Gangaur celebrations when she had come to know about the secret. Now read on to know what the upcoming episode has in store-

Daadi will not be able to withhold the secret. Instead of confronting Naira and Kartik (Mohsin Khan) in private, she will bring all the family members and expose the big secret. She will shout in front of everyone.

Any guesses how Naira will react?

Well, this time, Naira will reply. Unlike past, she won’t stay mum; she will give a befitting revert to Daadi. She will say that she is trying hard, and it is something she can’t do.

Kartik will support Naira. And after the whole confrontation drama, Naira will walk off.

During the entire scenario, even Naira’s family will be present. How they will react post this is something you’ll get to see in the upcoming episode.

Stay tuned to tellyChakkar for more scoops and updates from your favourite TV shows.