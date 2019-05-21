Daayan actress Mishmee Das to play a key role in SUN Bangla’s Simana Periye

KOLKATA: Mishmee Das, who is known for Bengali TV serials like Gachhkouto, Premer Phande, and Rajjotok, is back in town. She has bagged a pivotal role in SUN Bangla’s Simana Periye.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learned that Mishmee is playing the role of Kumkum in Simana Periye. We asked the actress about her character in the show, and she said, 'I’m playing the hero, that is, Arjo’s childhood friend who has returned from abroad. She is from Bangladesh but stayed abroad. The nature of the character is not being revealed now. But it’s all about the 70s, polka dots, and bell bottoms.'

Simana Periye is a spy thriller set in an old era. When quizzed how it feels to be a part of such a show, she said, 'Quite exciting. I love the look and feel of the show. And obviously, the storyline is very interesting. I love the premise.' The actress started shooting for the show yesterday, and her entry will be shown in less than a week.

Mishmee had taken a break from Bengali shows to work on her Hindi projects. She has acted in shows like Daayan and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2. We asked her how happy she to be back in Bengal after her stint in Hindi shows, and she said, 'Bengal is obviously home, but I had to leave my Hindi show (Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2) midway, because there’s a family crisis that is going on. So, in the meantime, I’m doing this show. Also, I had debuted with Surinder Films, and a lot of people are here from the cast and crew from Rajjotok.'

'Once everything is solved in my home, I’ll get back and try my luck again. Obviously, I didn’t want to come back, but family comes first,' she added.