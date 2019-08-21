Dadi to accept Naira over Vedika in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai?

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is gearing up for new drama and twists.

Kairav is finally out of danger and recovering.

Dadi is happy, as Kairav is Kartik’s son, which means he is the heir of the Goenka family.

Meanwhile, Vedika is in pain, as she knows that Kartik may be showing his anger and hatred for Naira but he still loves her.

Vedika is well aware that Kairav is the heir of the family and that Naira is his mother, and this fact will never change.

Even Dadi is in a dilemma, as she has to make choice between Naira and Vedika, as both are now Kartik’s wives.

Dadi can’t lose Kairav and knows that if Naira goes, so does Kairav.

It will be interesting to see what she does next.