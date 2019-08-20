Dadi blames Naira for Kairav's state in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is gearing up for new drama and dhamaka.

Dadi and the entire Goenka family are worried for Kairav.

Kartik and Naira soon reach with the life-saving drug.

However, the doctors tell them that Kairav's condition is still critical.

Upon hearing this, Dadi, who is already tensed as her heir's life is in danger, lashes out at Naira and blames her for Kairav's state.

She tags Naira as a bad mother.

Kartik and the others hear her accusation but don't react to it.

It will be interesting to see what Naira says in her defense.