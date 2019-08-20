News

Dadi blames Naira for Kairav's state in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Aug 2019 05:08 PM

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is gearing up for new drama and dhamaka.

Dadi and the entire Goenka family are worried for Kairav.

Kartik and Naira soon reach with the life-saving drug.

However, the doctors tell them that Kairav's condition is still critical.

Upon hearing this, Dadi, who is already tensed as her heir's life is in danger, lashes out at Naira and blames her for Kairav's state.

She tags Naira as a bad mother.

Kartik and the others hear her accusation but don't react to it.

It will be interesting to see what Naira says in her defense.

Tags > Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Dadi, Naira, Kartik, Kairav, Star Plus, spoiler, Spoiler Alert, Update, written update, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Anubhav Srivastava
Anubhav Srivastava
Pratibha Tiwari
Pratibha Tiwari
Rakesh Paul
Rakesh Paul
Aalesha
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Piyush Sahdev
Piyush Sahdev
Narayani Shastri
Narayani Shastri
Panchi Bora
Panchi Bora
Scarlett Wilson
Scarlett Wilson

past seven days