Dadi forces Kartik to divorce Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

21 Aug 2019 11:58 AM

MUMBAI: The complicated family drama in Star Plus TV serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will witness a crucial track after Kairav’s successful surgery.

Kartik and Naira come together to meet their son after the operation.

The two spend quality time with Kairav and share a tight hug of love after a long time.

Naira thus assumes that Kartik has forgiven her.

However, Dadi is taking a big decision against Naira.

Because Naira kept Kairav away from them for so many years, Dadi is against her return.

Dadi thus forces Kartik to choose Vedika and divorce Naira.

Dadi wants Vedika to take care of Kairav and compels Kartik to get Kairav's custody at any cost, as he is the heir of the Goenka family.

It will be interesting to see Kartik's reaction to this.

Anubhav Srivastava
Aamir Ali
Esha Gupta
Sunny Leone
Dwayne Johnson
Manish Goyal
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Shiraz Hussain
Mohit Malhotra
Angad Hasija
