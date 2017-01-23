Hot Downloads

Home > TV News > TV News
Dadi to get a heart attack on Star Plus’ Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil

By TellychakkarTeam
23 Jan 2017 07:28 PM

It is truly said that lies cannot be kept hidden for a long time and the same is going to be witnessed in the upcoming tracks of Star Plus’ popular daily Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil (Balaji Telefilms).

According to the ongoing episodes of the show, Sanjana (Additi Gupta) is faking about her pregnancy to the family members but soon the truth will come out.

Our source informs us, “In the upcoming tracks of the show, Dadi (Surekha Sikri) will learn about Sanjana’s fake pregnancy and she will reveal about it to the family. The family however, won’t believe on her and instead start abusing her. Eventually, Dadi will faint and get heart attack.”

We buzzed Surekha Sikri but didn’t get any revert till the time of filing the story.

Stay tuned for more updates.

