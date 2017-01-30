Hot Downloads

TV News
News

Dadi to get ‘servant’ Yuvraj MARRIED in Star Plus’ Suhani Si...

By TellychakkarTeam
30 Jan 2017 03:36 PM

It’s a totally funny situation that the loyal audience of Star Plus’ Suhani Si Ek Ladki (Panorama Entertainment) have been witnessing in the recent episodes.

With Dadi (Shashi Sharma) losing her memory, relationships inside the house have gone for a toss.

While Suhani (Rajshri Rani) poses as Dadi’s mother-in-law and Sharad (Gaurav Mukesh) as the Dada, Yuvraj (Sahil Mehta) has been reduced to the level of a servant.

In the coming episodes, Dadi will not be able to digest any kind of closeness between Suhani and Yuvraj.

And in a fit of rage, she will take a decision, and that will be to get Yuvraj married.

OMG!! Yes, the track ahead will yet again be that of Yuvraj’s marriage.

So who will be the girl that Dadi will choose for Yuvraj?

Well, it will be none other than Bhavna (Divjot Sabarwal), sister of Suhani...

Aww!!

As per sources, “Dadi’s next move will be to get Yuvraj and Bhavna married. And it will be interesting to watch as to how Suhani and the other family members try to stop this wedding from happening.”

When contacted, Rajshri and Sahil remained unavailable for comment.

Watch this space for more updates. And are you ready to see Yuvraj getting married? Drop in your comments here..

