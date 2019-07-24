Dadi throws Naira's belongings away in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is high on drama. Kartik and Naira are living separately, and Kartik is unaware that Kairav is his son. Meanwhile, he has decided to marry Vedika for Dadi's happiness. In addition, Naira will soon enter the Goenka house.

In the upcoming episode, Dadi is busy with the marriage preparations of Kartik and Vedika. She is a hurry to do this as she doesn’t want Kartik to change his mind.

Dadi wants Kartik to finally give Naira’s place to Vedika.

Kartik does not pay any heed to the preparations required and asks Dadi to choose everything on his behalf.

Dadi, in order to keep Kartik’s mind stable, orders the servant to empty Naira’s belongings from Kartik’s room. However, she does this without Kartik’s permission.

It will be interesting to see if Kartik accepts this change or gets angry with Dadi.