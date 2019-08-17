Dadi worried for complication in Kartik-Vedika’s life post Naira’s return in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus’ show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will showcase interesting twists and turns.

It was earlier seen that Kartik and the entire family get the huge shock after seeing Naira alive.

The entire family worry for Kairav.

On the other side, Vedika too comes to the hospital to meet Kartik post she learns that Naira is alive.

Now the bigger shock for the entire family is Kartik and Vedika’s marriage.

Dadi witness the confrontation amid the trio and gets worried for complication in Kartik and Vedika’s life post Naira’s return.

It will be really interesting to see what happens next on the show.