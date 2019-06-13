News

Dadi's emotional drama convincing Kartik to marry Vedika in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Jun 2019 10:39 AM

MUMBAI : The ongoing track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is high on drama as Kartil and Naira have got separated and now Naira is living with her’s and Kartik’s kid whereas Kartik is living a life with Vedika.

Kartik has taken Vedika’s responsibility but now Dadi wants Kartik to move ahead in life and forgetting Naina.

Dadi knows that Kartik is still living in Naira’s memory which is of no uses and only giving pain to him.

Dadi is now ready to play her emotional drama and is ready to blackmail Kartik to agree for marriage.

Dadi plays her last wish drama and asks Kartik to marry Vedika and give that happiness to her.

Kartik tries to console Dadi and asks her to not worry about him as he is happy as it is and doesn't want anyone in his life.

It will be interesting to see if Kartik will agree to Dadi’s demand or no.

 

 

 

 

Tags > Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Star Plus, Star Plus Entertainment, Moshin Khan, Shivangi Joshi, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler update, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Launch of &TV's new show Jaat Na Poocho...

Launch of &TV's new show Jaat Na Poocho Prem Ki
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt
Aditya Redij
Aditya Redij
Meghna Naidu
Meghna Naidu
Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala
Divya Dutta
Divya Dutta
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Shakti Arora
Shakti Arora
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Salman Khan
Salman Khan

past seven days