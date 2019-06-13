Dadi's emotional drama convincing Kartik to marry Vedika in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI : The ongoing track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is high on drama as Kartil and Naira have got separated and now Naira is living with her’s and Kartik’s kid whereas Kartik is living a life with Vedika.

Kartik has taken Vedika’s responsibility but now Dadi wants Kartik to move ahead in life and forgetting Naina.

Dadi knows that Kartik is still living in Naira’s memory which is of no uses and only giving pain to him.

Dadi is now ready to play her emotional drama and is ready to blackmail Kartik to agree for marriage.

Dadi plays her last wish drama and asks Kartik to marry Vedika and give that happiness to her.

Kartik tries to console Dadi and asks her to not worry about him as he is happy as it is and doesn't want anyone in his life.

It will be interesting to see if Kartik will agree to Dadi’s demand or no.