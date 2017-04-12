Dai Maa to be thrown out of the house in &TV's Kuldeepak

&TV’s newly launched series Kuldeepak (Shobhna Desai Productions) is heading towards some exciting twist and turns.

As readers would know, Dai Maa (Sanyogita Bhave) is quite attached to Chirag (Vansh Maheshwari) and she never lets anything wrong happen to him.

Recently, we saw how she tried her best to stop his Mundan ceremony after she got a vision of tragedy striking him post the ritual. Now we hear that, in the upcoming episodes of the show, a major drama is set to get unfold.

Our source informs us that, Dai Maa will be thrown out of the house.

Yes, one of the family members will catch Dai Maa with some dolls (voodoo) and eventually, she will be blamed for doing black magic on Chirag through those.

Furthermore, she will be thrown out of the house for her act.

We tried reaching out to Keerti Nagpure but she remained unavailable for comments.

Will Dai Maa re-enter the house again? What do you think folks?

