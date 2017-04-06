Dai maa to stop Chirag’s mundan ritual in Kuldeepak

&TV’s newest offering Kuldeepak (Shobhna Desai Productions) is bringing forth excited twists and turns with its ongoing episodes to keep the viewers hooked to the series.

As viewers would know the storyline revolves around a little kid Chirag (Vansh Maheshwari) who is possessed by evil powers from his birth. Now, the ongoing episode of the series is trying to unfold all about Chirag’s life.

Read on to know what will happen next on the show –

Our source informs us, “The family will be seen planning for Chirag’s mundan ritual but Dai maa (Sanyogita Bhave), who is quite attached to the little one, will get a vision that during the ritual, something bad will happen. A scared Dai maa will then try out different ways to stop the ritual so that her premonition doesn't come out to be true.”

We could not reach the actors for comment.

Will Dai maa be able to stop Chirag’s mundan ritual? Only time will tell.