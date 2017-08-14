Tellydom's most beloved comedian, Bharti Singh is gearing up these days for her next venture.

The fun loving lady is making her debut as a Judge on the small screen with &TV’s Comedy Dangal (Optimystix).

The 33 years old artist will soon be completing a decade in the entertainment industry. In her long career she is still mostly seen in comedy shows and characters.

In an exclusive chat with Bharti, we asked her if she would like to do anything apart from comedy. To which she replied, “Comedy is my bread and butter which I will always keep doing. Apart from comedy I have done other reality shows as well.”

Bharti who was last seen with her beau Haarsh Limbachiyaa in the dancing reality show Nach baliye, negates the idea of being in a daily soap.

“I’ve never thought of playing a vamp. I won't even think about it in the future. Jis ka kaam usiko saajhe! (To each his own). Daily soaps are not my cup of tea. I’m a one take artist, in serials it’s a different ball game. Therefore, I’ve always thought of comedy,” the funny lady revealed.

So will the lady never do daily soaps?

“If Ekta Kapoor ever offers me a daily soap, I would request her to give me a comedy bahu’s role. I won’t mind playing a funny bahu,” Bharti explained.

Well, producers, now you know which characters Bharti won’t mind accepting.

