Daily soaps don’t have any message: Tassnim Sheikh

She is best known for her roles in popular daily soaps like Kkusum, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kumkum and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Be it positive or negative, she slays it with ease.

Yes, we are taking about the gorgeous and enchanting Tassnim Sheikh.

The actress, who was on a break and is making her comeback on the small screen after over eight years with &TV’s upcoming show Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi, says that daily soaps don’t come with any message these days.

“Daily soap is a genre I relate to well as it is my forte. I have done a few shows earlier, so I know how the story moves and how I would lift a character. However, I feel in today’s time, daily soaps don’t come with a message. I opted for Ek Vivah because it is a challenging show. I have been in this industry for a long time now and I have never seen a daughter-in-law with two different types of mothers-in-law. So I said yes to it,” said Tassnim.

When asked Tassnim if she felt nervous facing the camera after a long gap, she averred, “The morning I came to shoot, I was nervous. I was thinking how I would do it as it's been a long time and things have changed. But the moment I entered my make-up, the world came back to where I had left."

She continued, “I was relaxed as this production house (House of Originals) is one of the best I have worked in my entire career. My producer is such a sweet-heart (Nivedita Basu). Everybody is so nice and understanding. I feel blessed."

Tassnim, who is married to Sameer Nerurkar, took a break from the limelight for her seven-year-old daughter, Tia. The actress revealed that her daughter encouraged her to make a comeback.

“I was offered many shows but I had my personal responsibilities towards my daughter so I rejected them. My daughter pushed me back to the screen. She encouraged me when she got to know from her friends in school that I was an actress,” shared Tassnim.

“It was quite a shock for her as she said, 'Mumma, you never told me that you were an actress.' After few days, she came to me and said that I should go back to work. So a daughter encouraged a mother to make a comeback,” she added.

Talking about portraying negative shade onscreen, Tassnim observed, “I feel negative is the only shade that gets all the attention. If you are the antagonist then you are everywhere. You are the centre of attraction.”

When asked her about getting typecast, she observed, “I don’t fear getting typecast. I live in today. I have to give my best today. I have that confidence and strength that I can change my negative image with my other work. I can convince my audience with my acting and shows that I am a positive character. I started my career as a positive character. I was offered my first negative character, which was a challenge. I was tired of crying in all my positive portrayals.”

We wish you good luck!