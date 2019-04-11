News

Dakssh Ajit Singh to enter Colors’ Kesari Nandan

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
11 Apr 2019 01:07 PM

MUMBAI:TellyChakkar recently broke the news about child artist Deshna Dugad of Mariam Khan fame joining the cast of Colors’ Kesari Nandan. Ayaz Khan will also reenter the show

(Read here: Mariam Khan fame Deshna Dugad joins Colors’ Kesari Nandan; Ayaz Khan to re-enter).

Now, we have learned about actor Dakssh Ajit Singh, who has been a part of shows like Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap, Hum Ne Li Hai... Shapath, and Laado 2, being roped in for the show.

According to our sources, Dakssh will have an important cameo. He will play Kesar’s cousin named Bhairav Singh.

We tried reaching out to Dakssh, but he remained unavailable for a comment.

Dakssh has also debuted as a film producer with Punjabi film Arsho.
