Dalljiet Kaur to enter Zee TV's Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega

MUMBAI: TV actress Dalljiet Kaur, who rose to fame with Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, and later featured in popular shows like Kaala Teeka and Qayamaat Ki Raat, has bagged a Zee TV show.



Yes, TellyChakkar has learned that Dalljiet has been roped in for popular Shoonya Square show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega.



According to our sources, the actress will be seen opposite male lead Nishant Malkani.



Her entry will bring a love triangle between Nishant, Kannika Mann, and Dalljiet.



We buzzed Dalljiet, but she remained unavailable for a comment.



Stay tuned to this space for more updates!