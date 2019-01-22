News

Dalljiet Kaur misses Sanaya Irani

By TellychakkarTeam
22 Jan 2019 04:01 PM

MUMBAI: Dalljiet Kaur and Sanaya Irani were co-stars in Star Plus' popular soap Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon. During their stint in the show, the girls developed a bond which has remained strong till date.

Not just Dalljiet and Sanaya, the other members of the show are close to one another.  Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon was so popular that the makers were compelled to rerun the show, and the cast of the series even today meet and spend quality time with one another.  

So, recently when Dalljiet, Mohit Sehgal, Akshay Dogra, Riddhi Dogra, and writer Gautam Hegde came together for a lunch, Dalljiet missed Sanaya.  

She went on to express her feelings on social media. She asked Sanaya to come back soon.

To which, Sanaya, who is in London to shoot for her next project, replied saying she will be back soon.

Take a look below:

 
 
