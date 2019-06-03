Dalljiet Kaur nervous yet excited to be a part of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega

MUMBAI: Dalljiet Kaur is a well-known television actress. She was last seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Qayamat Ki Raat. Next, she will be seen in Zee TV’s Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega. She is extremely nervous yet excited to be a part of the popular show.

In an interview with SpotboyE.com, the actress said, “I had a beautiful role in Qayamat Ki Raat. I am thankful to Balaji for giving me Karuna, which gave me opportunity to explore the action genre and I got to do a lot of things that was an experience I will hold forever in my life.”

Speaking about her role in the show, she said to the portal, “I am joining Guddan as Antara, who is Akshat’s ex-wife. She was presumably dead but now she is back at home. She has no idea about what all has happened while she was gone. With my entry, there will be a love-triangle between Akshat, Antra and Guddan. I m extremely humbled that Zee TV thought of me for such a multi-layered role and I hope, I do justice to it.”

She further told the portal that as this show is in top ten already so it just adds to the responsibility to perform to her best capability. “I am extremely nervous yet excited,” Dalljiet said.